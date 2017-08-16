Association of Persimmon Producers & Exporters created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters has been created in Azerbaijan, the country’s Economy Ministry said, Aug. 16.

According to the ministry, the Association has been created at the initiative of entrepreneurs and with the support of the Economy Ministry, Trend reports.

“Increasing the production of competitive and export-oriented products, as well as expanding exports are our priority areas. From this point of view, the presidential decree, dated October 5, 2016, for promoting the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand is playing a special role,” said Yusif Abdullayev, vice president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

He made the remarks at the event dedicated to the Association’s establishment in Goychay district of Azerbaijan.

The event, organized with the support of the Economy Ministry, AZPROMO and Executive Power of Goychay district, was attended by almost 50 entrepreneurs involved in the production and export of persimmon.

