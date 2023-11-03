Astana Act and Declaration of Astana Summit signed at OTS summit

Astana Act and Declaration of Astana Summit signed at OTS summit

The 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held under the motto “Turk Time” in Astana on Friday.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also attended the event.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

They posed together for a group photo.

Opening the event, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted the summit participants.

Other heads of state and government also addressed the event.

Then, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliyev provided an insight into the completed works, noting that a number of important decisions were adopted in various areas during the past period.

The event was followed by the signing of the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit.

