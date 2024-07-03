Astana hosts ceremony to exchange Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Shareholders Agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony to exchange the Shareholders' Agreement signed between "Azerbaijan Investment Holding" and "Samruk-Kazyna" National Wealth Fund" Joint Stock Company with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held in Astana, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday arrived in Astana to take part in the SCO Summit.A guard of honour was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.The Azerbaijani leader was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and other officials.This marks President Ilham Aliyev's second participation in a SCO Summit. Previously, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, then Chair of the SCO, the head of state attended the SCO Summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022.

News.Az