Astana hosts meeting of OTS Foreign Ministers’ Council

A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the ministers went through final preparations & key topics slated for discussion at the 10th summit of the OTS to be held under the motto "Turk Time".

International documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology will be signed during the summit. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan will assume the OTS Chairmanship from Uzbekistan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan “A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.

News.Az