Astana hosts official reception in honor of heads of state and government participating in OTS summit

Astana hosts official reception in honor of heads of state and government participating in OTS summit

An official reception has been arranged in Astana on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States held under the motto “Turk Time”, News.Az reports. 

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.


