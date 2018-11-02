Astana hosts session of CIS Heads of State Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

A session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan, AZERTAC reports.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov is attending the meeting.

The meeting will be held in two formats. A limited format session of the heads of delegations will feature discussions on the pressing issues of economic cooperation. The session of the Council of CIS Heads of State will focus on a number of issues, including the economic, financial, and humanitarian ones.

The session will also see the signing of a Protocol on the electronic information exchange in tax administration among CIS member states.

News.Az

