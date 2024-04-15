Astana stands ready to offer Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiation platform - President Tokayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan stands ready to offer a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a joint briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as part of an official visit to Yerevan, News.az reports.

“Kazakhstan is ready to provide maximum assistance and offer a platform for negotiations. Our main goal is to bring our friendly countries closer together and open the way for unbreakable friendly relations, peace, and stable development,” he emphasized.

To note, the President of Kazakhstan is on a one-day visit to Yerevan. During the visit, Tokayev has met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and a meeting is also planned with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

News.Az