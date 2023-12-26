Asylum applications reach 123,000 across Europe in October 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) reports that in October 2023, applications for asylum increased to 123,000, which is the highest monthly figure in seven years. Based on current trends, it is likely that EU+ countries will receive well over one million asylum applications by the end of the year, News.Az informs citing the Agency.

The EUAA has released an analysis indicating that EU+ countries’ asylum authorities continue to face significant pressure due to the high level of applications being lodged. In October 2023, Syrians (24,000) remained at the forefront of asylum applications in the EU+, with a substantial 30% increase from October 2022, accounting for a fifth of all applications lodged.

In October, Germany (34,000) remained the main destination for asylum seekers in the EU+, receiving 27% of all applications. In fact, Germany received more applications than the next two receiving countries combined: France (17,000) and Italy (16,000), each receiving 14% and 13% of all applications, respectively. Spain (13,000) received 10% of applications in the EU+. Taken together, these four countries received just under two-thirds of all applications in October.

News.Az