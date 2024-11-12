At COP29, IAEA chief announces plan to visit Russia in coming months

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he will visit Russia in the coming months.

"I hope we will be meeting with the Russian team soon. You know, we have sort of very regular meetings," Grossi told TASS on the sidelines of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports."I don’t know exactly, but in the course of the next few months, I’m sure we’ll be there," he stated.In response to the question as to who he would meet with, Grossi said: "Normally, the Foreign Ministry, the people from [Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation] Rosatom."

News.Az