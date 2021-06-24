At least 1 dead, 10 injured after partial collapse of building in U.S. Florida

At least one person was dead and 10 others injured after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida early Thursday, authorities said.

Rescue crews are searching for survivors as a massive emergency response to the incident in the town of Surfside in Miami-Dade County. It is not clear how many people were inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Video footage from the scene showed a large section of the building, called Champlain Towers South, collapsed into a pile of rubble below, and a young boy was pulled alive from the rubble.

"It's hard to imagine how this could happen," said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. "Buildings just don't fall down."

At least 10 people were injured and dozens more were displaced, Burkett said, adding that a 50-room hotel next door to the building was also evacuated.

A local hospital told NBC News it had received three patients from the site of the collapse, two of them in critical condition.

The building, located across from a sandy beach in the oceanfront community of about 6,000 people, was built in 1981 and has more than 100 residential units, said the NBC News report.

