At least 1 killed in Israeli drone strike near Kfar Tebnit, Lebanon

At least 1 killed in Israeli drone strike near Kfar Tebnit, Lebanon

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An Israeli drone strike targeted a car near the town of Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, killing one person and seriously injuring another, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Lebanese National News Agency confirmed the incident, stating that the strike resulted in one fatality and one person being seriously wounded.

The attack comes at a time when Israel is facing pressure to halt its military operations and withdraw all forces occupying southern Lebanon, as part of the Iran–US memorandum of understanding.

Lebanese National News Agency reported the details of the strike.

News.Az