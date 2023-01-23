At least 10 dead, another 10 injured in shooting near Los Angeles

At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were wounded in a shooting attack in the US town of Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night, according to police, News.Az reports citing The Associated Press.

According to the report, a man opened fire in a ballroom dance club at 10:22 pm local time on Saturday (9:22 am on Sunday in Moscow). The Los Angeles Times reported the attacker had an assault rifle and some ammunition.

The Los Angeles Times said tens of thousands of people flocked to the city’s festivities celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday.

