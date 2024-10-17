At least 10 Palestinians killed in recent Israeli attack on Gaza house

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten Palestinians, including three children and their mother, were killed, and several others injured in a new Israeli attack on a house in central Gaza, according to Palestinian civil defense reports, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Bodies of 10 martyrs were recovered from under the rubble after an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Al-Talbani family's home in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp,” a civil defense statement said.Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.More than 42,400 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,100 injured, according to local health authorities.The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

News.Az