At least 12 dead as vehicle plunges into ravine in Pakistan

A tragic accident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan claimed the lives of at least 12 people, with three others injured, after a mini-truck plunged into a deep ravine on Friday, according to rescue officials.

The incident happened after the truck's brakes failed, causing it to crash in the Dana Sar area of Dera Ismail Khan district, Bilal Ahmad Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122 KP, announced, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Following the crash, police officials and rescue teams reached the site and initiated rescue operations.

The rescue officials said that five women and at least three children are among the deceased, adding that the injured have been transported to a nearby hospital in the district.

The vehicle was travelling from the Khanozai area of southwest Balochistan province to Dera Ismail Khan district when it lost control while navigating a sharp turn and veered off the road, falling into a ravine.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

News.Az