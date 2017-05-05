At least 14 killed, 28 injured in car accident in Northern India

At least 14 killed, 28 injured in car accident in Northern India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people were killed and 28 injured after a truck carrying passengers had crashed in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reported Friday.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the truck crashed in the district of Etah at 4 a.m. local time (22:30 GMT on Thursday).

The newspaper added that the truck carrying passengers from a wedding party had driven into a roadside canal.

The media outlet added that the injured had been taken to hospital in the city of Agra, as well as to the Etah district hospital.

News.Az

News.Az