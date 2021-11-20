At least 15 dead, 100 missing from flash floods in India

At least 15 people died and over 100 others went missing in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh due to flash floods following incessant rainfall, local media reported Saturday.

The flash floods reportedly ravaged four districts in the state, namely Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur, throwing life out of gear.

Around seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the floods-affected areas. Search and Rescue operations are on to find the missing persons, according to the media reports.

Rail and road traffic in many areas in the state have been adversely affected due to the floods

News.Az