At least 150 arrested following protests in France over fatal police shooting of teenager

At least 150 people have been arrested across France as protests intensify over the death of a teenager shot dead by police on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing The National.

The boy, named only as Nahel M, 17, was shot at point-blank range after refusing a traffic stop in Nanterre, a northern suburb of Paris.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 150 people had been arrested across the country, with protests reported as far south as Toulouse.

The death of Nahel, reportedly of Algerian origin, has reignited public anger over police behaviour, particularly towards France's large ethnic minority population.

In the central city of Lyon, 35 people have been rehomed after their apartments were destroyed by a fire started by fireworks, the fire service told AFP.

In Nanterre, youths set up a barricade and at least a dozen vehicles were set on fire as police responded with tear gas.

“Justice for Nahel” and “Police kill” were scrawled on the walls of nearby buildings.

“It's very tense,” a mediator told Le Monde newspaper. “We're trying to act as a buffer but we know its going to be very complicated.”

Protests were also reported in other towns and cities, including in Lille and Rennes – where around 300 people gathered in memory of Nahel.

In the Essonne region south of the capital, a group set a bus on fire after forcing all the passengers off, police said, while in Clamart a tram was set on fire.

