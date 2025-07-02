At least 16 killed in Israel's overnight strikes on Gaza

At least 16 killed in Israel's overnight strikes on Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Overnight Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people.

In the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone near Khan Yunis, a shelling attack on refugees' tents killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded more than 10 others, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Additionally, shelling of a residential building in Nuseirat, central Gaza, caused at least six deaths and injured 15 people.

A drone strike on residential blocks in Deir al-Balah also left at least 10 individuals injured.

News.Az