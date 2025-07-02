Yandex metrika counter

At least 16 killed in Israel's overnight strikes on Gaza

  • Middle East
  • Share
At least 16 killed in Israel's overnight strikes on Gaza
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Overnight Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people.

In the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone near Khan Yunis, a shelling attack on refugees' tents killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded more than 10 others, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Additionally, shelling of a residential building in Nuseirat, central Gaza, caused at least six deaths and injured 15 people.

A drone strike on residential blocks in Deir al-Balah also left at least 10 individuals injured.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      