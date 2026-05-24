At least 16 killed in train explosion in Pakistan - VIDEO 

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At least 16 people were killed and several others injured after an explosion hit a passenger train in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta, News.Az reports citing the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

According to police sources, the blast occurred on Sunday near the Chaman Phatak area, on railway tracks, as a passenger train was passing through. The train was reportedly carrying people traveling to their hometowns for the Eid holidays.

The explosion also damaged nearby vehicles. Women and children were among those injured, according to APP. Rescue teams and security forces arrived at the scene, while the injured were taken to local hospitals.

News.Az