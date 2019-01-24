At least 16 people die in Venezuelan protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 16 people died in clashes during anti-government protests in Venezuela on Wednesday, El Pitazo portal reported, TASS reports.

According to the portal, protesters clashed with security forces, and 16 people died in total in the states of Amazonas, Barinas, Bolivar, Portuguesa, Tachira, as well as in the capital, Caracas. Large-scale protests against President Nicolas Maduro were organized in many regions of the country.

On Wednesday Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Several countries recognized him as interim president, including Argentina, Brazil, Guatemala, Canada, Columbia Costa Rica, Paraguay, Peru, the United States, Chile and Ecuador.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called it a coup organized by Washington and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States.

News.Az

