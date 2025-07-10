At least 2 killed, 16 injured as Russia launches massive attack on Kyiv

A woman looks at a residential building in Kyiv damaged in a Russian drone attack (Photo: Reuters)

At least two people were killed and 16 others injured in Kyiv after Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine for the second consecutive night, shaking the capital and distant cities on July 10.

Throughout late spring and early summer 2025, Russia has ramped up aggression against Ukraine with a series of record-breaking mass strikes, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

At around 1:15 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground began reporting explosions in the capital and the buzzing of Shahed-type drones. Reporters said large numbers of drones were flying over the Pechersk neighborhood, a historic district in the city center.

Later in the night, reporters said they heard several dozen explosions and the distinctive sound of ballistic missiles. At least an hour of near-constant explosions rolled through the city.

Blast waves also set off car alarms throughout Kyiv, adding to the roar of drones, ballistics, and air defense fire.

Ukraine's Air Force issued multiple alerts overnight, warning that groups of Russian drones were targeting regions throughout the country, including the far-western Ternopil and Rivne oblasts.

The attack caused fires at apartment buildings in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Gas stations and garages are also in flames, he said, and medics have been dispatched to the scene.

Two people were killed in the Russian attack, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.

"Unfortunately, we have two dead. These people were killed by the Russians. This is a terrible loss. My condolences to the family and friends," he said.

At least 16 people have been injured, with 10 hospitalized, local authorities reported, adding that some of the injured sustained shrapnel wounds.

In the Podilskyi district, a primary healthcare center "was almost completely destroyed" in the Russian attack, Klitchsko later reported.

Air raid alerts ended at approximately 7 a.m. in Kyiv Oblast. Information about the consequences of the strike is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, in Kherson, two people were injured by drone strikes during the countrywide mass assault overnight on July 10.

"A 63-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were hit. They suffered blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds. The victims were hospitalized in moderate condition," the Kherson City Military Administration said in a Telegram post.

Another four were injured by Russian artillery fire in Kherson late on July 9.

The night before, Russia slammed Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack since the start of the full-scale war, targeting the western city of Lutsk with its heaviest barrage.

