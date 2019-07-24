Yandex metrika counter

At least 2 killed, 16 injured in blast in Pakistani city near Afghan border

  • World
  • Share
At least 2 killed, 16 injured in blast in Pakistani city near Afghan border

At least two people were killed and another 16 were injured in a bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Quetta near the border with Afghanistan, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing police.

According to the newspaper, a police spokesman said that the attackers had installed an improvised explosive device on a motorcycle and parked it near a pharmacy.

All those injured were taken to hospitals. An investigation is underway.

Located near the Afghan border, Quetta is the largest city in the province of Balochistan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      