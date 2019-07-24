At least 2 killed, 16 injured in blast in Pakistani city near Afghan border
At least two people were killed and another 16 were injured in a bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Quetta near the border with Afghanistan, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing police.
According to the newspaper, a police spokesman said that the attackers had installed an improvised explosive device on a motorcycle and parked it near a pharmacy.
All those injured were taken to hospitals. An investigation is underway.
Located near the Afghan border, Quetta is the largest city in the province of Balochistan.
News.Az