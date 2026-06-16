At least 20 killed as militants attack Nigeria village

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At least 20 people were killed when Lakurawa insurgents attacked Fasken Rafi village in Nigeria’s Arewa Local Government Area of northwestern Kebbi State, according to authorities, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The attack on Sunday, described by residents as one of the most coordinated assaults on the community in recent times, also left several people injured. The wounded were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The Kebbi State government confirmed the incident and sent a delegation led by Deputy Governor Umar Tafida to the affected community to assess the situation and offer condolences to bereaved families.

During the visit, Tafida condemned the killings and pledged stronger security measures to prevent further attacks. “This senseless loss of lives deeply saddens us. This administration remains unyielding in its commitment to restoring peace,” he said, adding that additional security personnel and operational resources would be deployed to the area.

Security concerns have been rising across northwestern Nigeria, where communities continue to face repeated attacks by armed groups, including Lakurawa insurgents, who have expanded their operations across parts of Kebbi and neighbouring Sokoto State.

The attack came just days after the Emir of Argungu, Mohammed Mera, urged communities within his emirate to consider lawful self-defence measures, including obtaining legal permits for firearms, amid ongoing violence by armed groups.

The Arewa area of Kebbi State has experienced multiple deadly attacks in recent months. In February, more than 30 people were killed when Lakurawa fighters carried out coordinated assaults on several villages in the same local government area.

The Lakurawa group has emerged in northwestern Nigeria in recent years, taking advantage of porous border regions between Nigeria and Niger to establish a foothold in remote communities.

Initially presenting itself as a religious reform movement and local security provider, the group has increasingly been linked to violent attacks, extortion, cattle rustling, and the enforcement of strict ideological rules.

Nigerian authorities designated Lakurawa as a terrorist organisation in 2024 and have since intensified military operations against its fighters, who are believed to maintain links to wider extremist networks operating across the Sahel region.

News.Az