At least 20 wounded in Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv -VIDEO

At least 20 wounded in Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone and missile attack through the night and early morning Tuesday wounded at least 20 people in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials, News.Az reports citing KyivPost.

It was the latest intense drone and missile attack to target Kyiv recently. It occurred as world leaders convened at the Group of Seven summit in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said nine people were wounded in the Sviatoshynskyi district and 11 more in the Solomianskyi district. The mayor said six people were hospitalized. Fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from shot down Ukrainian air defenses.

News.Az