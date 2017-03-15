At least 25 killed in Damascus court bombing — agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 25 people have been killed in a suicide bomb explosion inside the Damascus court building, SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to incoming information, the suicide bomber blew himself up in the Palace of Justice close to the al-Hamidiyah market located in the old city of Damascus next to the Citadel. Law enforcement officers tried to stop the terrorist, but he was able to get inside and set off the explosive device attached to his body in a crowd of people, according to TASS.

Numerous casualties are reported, many of them are in serious condition.

On March 11, the Syrian capital was rocked by a deadly terror attack. At that time, the suicide bombers detonated belts packed with explosives in a crowd of Shiite pilgrims. The blasts have left more than 70 people dead. Militants of the Tahrir al-Sham armed coalition have claimed responsibility for the attack.

