At least 26 killed while seeking aid in Gaza as Netanyahu faces mounting criticism

At least 26 killed while seeking aid in Gaza as Netanyahu faces mounting criticism

Palestinians collect humanitarian aid packages from the United Arab Emirates after they were airdropped into Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza on Saturday (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netanyahu is set to hold a press conference on Sunday amid global condemnation of his expansion plans

At least 26 Palestinians were killed while trying to obtain aid in Gaza, according to hospitals and witnesses, as families of Israeli hostages urged a general strike to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to expand military operations in the territory, News.Az informs via The Irish News.

Mr Netanyahu is scheduled to give a press conference for foreign and local media later on Sunday amid international condemnation of his plans.

His address will come just before the United Nations Security Council holds an emergency meeting on Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City.

Hospital officials said they received bodies from areas where Palestinians were seeking aid, either along food convoy routes or near privately run aid distribution points across Gaza.

News.Az