At least 29 killed in Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza over past day

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have reportedly killed at least 29 Palestinians in the past 24 hours.

The strikes targeted tent camps housing displaced civilians across the enclave, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Tensions flared again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages.

In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages. Since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the hostilities, with some 117,000 others being injured.

