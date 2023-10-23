At least 29 UN staff killed in Gaza since October 7

At least 29 UN staff have been killed in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"It is now confirmed tat 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7," the agency said on X.

"We are in shock and mourning," it added.

"We are grieving with each other and with the families," said the statement on the deaths.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

News.Az