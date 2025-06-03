At least 3 dead, over 20 injured as Russia strikes Ukraine’s Sumy - VIDEO/UPDATED

The death toll from Russia's strikes on Ukraine's Sumy city has climbed to three, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Authorities said that more than 20 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

A medical facility, cars and residential buildings were damaged by the strikes.

A headquarters has been set up to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

(11:28)

Russian troops launched a strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on the morning of Tuesday.

According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, at least one person was killed and several others injured as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The authorities stated that the type of weapon is being established and the aftermath of the attack is being clarified. Emergency workers are working at the scene.

Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration confirmed that one person had been killed in the Russian strike on the city centre in Sumy. "Many people have been injured. They are being taken to medical facilities in the city of Sumy," the administration stated.

