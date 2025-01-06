At least 3 killed in shooting attack on Israeli bus in West Bank - VIDEO

The scene of a deadly terror shooting attack in the West Bank village of al-Funduq on January 6, 2024. Photo: Magen David Adom

A shooting attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the West Bank on Monday resulted in at least three deaths and seven injuries, according to Israeli medics.

Three Israelis were killed and seven others were wounded in an attack near the settlement of #Kedumim, Israeli emergency services reported. Among those killed were two women in their 60s. pic.twitter.com/6heDNlykdL — News.Az (@news_az) January 6, 2025

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said those killed included two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s, News.Az reports, citing AP. Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack out of Gaza ignited the ongoing war there.The attack occurred in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, on one of the main east-west roads crossing the territory.The identities of the attackers and those killed were not immediately known. The military said it was looking for the attackers, who fled.

