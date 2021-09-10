At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan
A Sudanese military plane crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all onboard, authorities said on Friday, Al Arabiya reports.
Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Search efforts were still ongoing for others who were onboard when the plane crashed near al-Shegilab on Wednesday, according to the statement.
No further details were released, including how many people were onboard.
News.Az