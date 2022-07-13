At least 349 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

At least 349 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 349 children have been killed and 652 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Most casualties were recorded in Donetsk region - 352, Kharkiv region – 190, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region – 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region – 52, and Zaporizhzhia region – 31.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,126 educational institutions have been damaged, 216 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az