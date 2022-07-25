At least 358 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

As many as 358 children have been killed and 684 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Monday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Most child casualties were recorded in Donetsk (361), Kharkiv (194), Kyiv (116), Chernihiv (68), Luhansk (61), Mykolaiv (54), Kherson (54), and Zaporizhzhia (40) oblasts.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,188 educational institutions have been damaged, 221 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

