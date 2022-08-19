At least 362 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

As many as 362 children have been killed and 716 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Telegram on Friday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region – 376, Kharkiv region – 202, Kyiv region – 116, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 61, Mykolaiv region – 60, Kherson region – 55, Zaporizhzhia region – 40.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,328 educational institutions have been damaged, 289 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

