At least 380 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

At least 380 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 380 children have been killed and 736 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The largest number of victims has been recorded in Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 203, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 67, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, and Zaporizhzhia region - 46.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,328 educational institutions have been damaged. Of which, 289 have been completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az