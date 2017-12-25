At least 4 dead after bus crashes into underground passage in Moscow

At least 4 dead after bus crashes into underground passage in Moscow

Four people died when a bus crashed into an underground passage in western Moscow, police said.

The incident happened on Kutuzovsky Avenue, near the Slavyansky Bulvar metro station in the western part of the Russian capital. At least four people were killed and more than 10 injured in the crash, police told TASS.

Police are investigating two possible causes for the incident, a source told RIA Novosti. The bus’s brakes might have failed or the bus may have been affected by a car that cut in ahead of the vehicle, the source added.

