At least 44 injured in Iranian missile attack on Israel

At least 44 people were injured, with two in critical condition, after the Iranian missile attack on Israel on Thursday, Magen David Adom Director Eli Bin has announced.

All were evacuated to various hospitals in central Israel for treatment, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

An Israeli security source said late Friday, amid Iran's ongoing retaliatory attack against the country, that the U.S. is actively taking part in intercepting the Iranian munitions.

Five to seven Iranian missiles landed in the Tel Aviv area late Friday as Iran began its retaliatory attack against Israel, sending dozens of ballistic missiles. Tehran sent over 100 ballistic missiles against the country as the IDF reported a third missile volley is expected to arrive in the region soon. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit late Friday warned for a second time Israel was coming under and Iranian attack. "The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice."

