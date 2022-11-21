At least 46 dead as powerful earthquake jolts Indonesia

At least 46 dead as powerful earthquake jolts Indonesia

At least 46 people were killed after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur Regency, West Java, Indonesia on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

More than 700 people were injured as a result of the powerful earthquake.

It was felt in the capital Jakarta and other regions, including Rancaekek, South Tangerang, and Depok, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Earlier, officials at the Indonesian Disaster Agency said the death toll was likely to increase.

News.Az