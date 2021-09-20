Six people dead in Russia’s Perm university shooting (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people have died in Russia’s Perm State University shooting according to the updated information, the Russian Health Ministry told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

"According to the updated information of the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, six people died in the Perm State University incident, while 24 injured people are getting treatment," the statement reads.

Earlier, the death toll was reported to be eight.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a student opened fire when he entered the territory of one of the university campus buildings. The shooter was apprehended and identified. A criminal case was launched on the count of the murder of two or more people.

News.Az