Landslide at Myanmar jade mining hub leaves 126 people dead (UPDATED)

A landslide at a jade mining site in Myanmar has left 126 people dead with heavy rains forcing authorities to pause search and rescue efforts, according to Bloomberg.

The deceased were mostly small-time miners collecting stones at old mining sites in Hpakant town in northern Kachin state. They were buried by mud after heavy rains led to the collapse of a quarry, the fire department said in a Facebook post. Another 23 people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Hpakant is known to be a jade mining area and has seen several deadly accidents in recent years due to the monsoon season.

***

At least 50 people died on Thursday after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar trapped workers under a mound of refuse, the country’s fire service department and an information ministry official said.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when a “muddy wave” caused by heavy rain buried them, the fire service said in a Facebook post.

“Now in total 50 dead bodies,” the post said. “We are still working on the rescue process.”

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.

News.Az