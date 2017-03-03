At least 50 terrorists killed, says Turkish army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Atleast 50 terrorists were killed in both Turkey and northern Syria between Feb. 23 and March 1, the Turkish army said on Friday.

The Turkish General Staff said in a statement that 35 terrorists were killed during anti-PKK operations in Turkey while six Daesh members and nine PKK/PYD members were killed as part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield which began last August.

The operation aims to provide security, support U.S.-led coalition forces, and eliminate the terrorist presence along Syria’s northern border with Turkey.

The operation, which began last summer, relies heavily on Free Syrian Army fighters backed by Turkish artillery and air support.

The military said that two armed vehicles and 12 buildings were destroyed in Al-Bab, northern Syria, a city liberated from Daesh last week.

Anti-PKK operations in Turkey’s eastern provinces of Sirnak, Hakkari, Tunceli, Diyarbakir, Bitlis, Mardin, and Agri were still ongoing, the army added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. It has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

News.Az

