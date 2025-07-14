At least 6 dead, 27 injured as passenger bus falls into gorge in Pakistan

At least six people were killed and 27 others injured when a passenger bus plunged into a gorge on a motorway in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province late Sunday night.

The accident, which involved a bus carrying 41 passengers, occurred when the vehicle overturned and fell into the gorge, according to Saqib Waheed, spokesperson for the Motorway Police, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Five individuals, including four women, died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Seven of the injured passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash was caused by the driver’s negligence, compounded by slippery road conditions from recent rainfall.

Pakistan has seen a rising number of road accidents in recent years, with reckless driving, poor infrastructure, and inadequate vehicle maintenance contributing to the alarming trend.

