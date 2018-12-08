At least 6 killed, dozens wounded after nightclub stampede in Italy

At least six people are dead and dozens wounded following a stampede at an Italian nightclub, CNN cited the country's Civil Protection Agency as saying.

The stampede happened early Saturday morning at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in the central Italy town of Corinaldo, which is about 88 miles (141 km) east of Florence, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The nightclub was hosting a concert by Sfera Ebbasta, a popular Italian rapper who is among the most popular musical acts in the country.

