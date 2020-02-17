At least 8 killed in blast near Quetta Press Club in Pakistan

At least 8 killed in blast near Quetta Press Club in Pakistan

At least eight people have been killed and 14 injured as a result of an explosion near the Quetta Press Club in the city of Quetta, Pakistan, Sputnik reported.

The blast occurred amid an ongoing religious demonstration near the club. According to reports, the powerful blast blew dozens of cars parked nearby into the air.

Police are investigating the cause of the blast, while the authorities still haven't confirmed whether the blast targeted the demonstrators.

At the same time, Reuters reported, citing Pakistani officials that the blast was caused by a suicide attacker.

News.Az

News.Az