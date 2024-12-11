At least 8 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

A Russian missile attack in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia has left at least eight people dead and 22 others injured, including a child, according to local officials.

As many as five people may still be trapped under rubble after Tuesday's strike on a private clinic and residential buildings in the city centre, police say, News.az reports, citing foreign media. Overnight, rescuers pulled out two women from the wreckage. They are now being treated in hospital. A search and rescue operation is continuing.Zaporizhzhia regional head Ivan Fedorov says Russia fired a ballistic missile, most likely an Iskander.Russia's defence ministry has not commented.Early on Wednesday, Zaporizhzhia's regional authorities said six people were killed in the Russian strike.Later in the day, they said one of the injured women died in hospital, and the body of another victim was pulled from the wreckage.There are fears that the death toll will rise further, as the search operation continues.

