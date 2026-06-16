At least 9 dead, 26 injured in Zimbabwe train-bus collision

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Nine people, including seven adults and two minors, were killed and 26 others were injured on Tuesday morning after a freight train collided with a bus in Triangle, located in Zimbabwe’s Masvingo Province, police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to authorities, the collision took place along Mbizi Road at a rail-level crossing when the bus, which was traveling from Chikombedzi to Masvingo, struck the train.

Police said investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, and further details will be released once they become available.

In a separate statement, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the bus driver failed to stop at the crossing. The NRZ added that the injured passengers have been taken to hospital, while emergency crews remain at the scene carrying out rescue operations.

The NRZ also urged motorists to strictly follow level crossing regulations in order to prevent loss of life and injuries.

News.Az