At least 929 homeless people died in France in 2025, data shows

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At least 929 homeless people died across France in 2025, according to a sobering provisional report released Tuesday by the advocacy group Les Morts de la Rue (The Dead of the Street).

The latest figure marks a grim and steady escalation from the 912 deaths recorded in 2024. Representatives from the collective emphasized that the current toll—compiled from data tracked through mid-April—remains strictly provisional and warns that the final, finalized count could easily cross the 1,000 mark if current trends hold true. The data accounts for individuals living directly on the streets as well as those staying in unstable, temporary emergency accommodations, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The demographic breakdown paints an exceptionally harsh picture of life on the margins of French society. The average age of death among the tracked victims was just 50 years old, roughly three decades lower than the national life expectancy. While men accounted for the vast majority (83%) of the fatalities, the collective noted the tragedy spanned all age brackets, claiming the lives of both vulnerable elderly citizens and young children.

Advocates point to the climbing death toll as stark evidence of ongoing, systemic failures in national housing policies, emergency shelter availability, and the state's tracking of extreme poverty. To honor those lost, a solemn memorial service is being held in Paris on Tuesday, where the names of all 929 individuals are being read aloud.

News.Az