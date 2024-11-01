At least 95 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in past day

At least 95 Palestinians were reportedly killed as a result of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

At least 75 Palestinians have been killed by numerous Israeli strikes on the enclave’s northern districts, while 20 others perished in other areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said in a statement that the overall death toll from Israel’s military operation has reached 43,204 people, while 101,641 have been wounded.

