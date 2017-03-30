At least dozen killed in Texas church bus accident
The death toll from the church bus accident in the US state of Texas has gone up to 13, the First Baptist church in New Braunfels said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, WOAI-TV said citing the Texas Department of Public Safety that 12 people were killed and 3 others were injured in a car accident involving a church bus in the US state of Texas, according to AzVision.
The accident occurred near Garner State Park in the Concan community on Wednesday afternoon, when a bus collided head-on with a pickup truck, WOAI-TV said citing the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The bus was carrying seniors from the First Baptist church in New Braunfels, Texas.
The church confirmed in two statements on Wednesday that a bus carrying its senior adults from a 3-day retreat at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment was involved in a head-on collision.
The church said that there were fatalities, but did not release any information on the victims.
News.Az