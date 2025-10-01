At least nine dead after severe flooding in Ukraine

At least nine people, including an 8-year-old child, have died in Ukraine's Odesa following a severe rainstorm and flooding, local authorities reported on October 1.

Throughout the night, rescuers evacuated residents and responded to the aftermath of heavy rainfall in Odesa and the surrounding region, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In just half a day, the region received nearly a month’s worth of rainfall.

Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of nine people: six women, two men, and a child. Cases of hypothermia caused by prolonged exposure to water were also reported.

So far, a total of 362 people have been rescued, the State Emergency Service said.

Two days of heavy rain have caused widespread flooding, power outages, and downed trees across the region.

Odesa Oblast is a strategically important area in southern Ukraine, bordering the Black Sea and home to the country’s largest seaport in the city of Odesa.

News.Az